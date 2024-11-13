Utah Jerseys To Go On Sale For First Time
The Utah Hockey Club is now a month into its first season, but fans haven't had a chance to don the team's jerseys for themselves. Until now, that is.
On Wednesday, Utah announced that jerseys will go on sale for the first time on Friday at 10 a.m. Et, both on NHLshop.com and at the team store at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The team store will hold a presale exclusive to season-ticket members from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET before making them available to the public from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. ET. Jerseys sold in the team store will also have the inaugural season patch on the shoulders, which should make them a hot commodity.
“I definitely anticipate we will sell out faster in our team store,” Utah president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong said.
NHL.com states that developing new NHL jerseys usually takes 18 months in total. With the league establishing the new franchise on April 18, Utah opted to use temporary branding for its inaugural season while preparing a permanent identity for 2025-26.
“We’ve had several meetings and calls with Fanatics at the highest level of the company alongside the NHL to figure how we could accelerate the timelines -- and the factory schedule, for example -- to get jerseys in the hands of our fans so they could enjoy them for as much of our inaugural season as possible,” Armstrong said.
Both home and away jerseys will be available in adult sizes. Most will be blank, but there will be some available for players such as Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Connor Ingram, Clayton Keller, Liam O'Brien, Nick Schmaltz and Mikhail Sergachev. Custom jerseys will be available as well.
“Ultimately, our goal for the entire season is to get as many jerseys in the hands of our fans as we possibly can, so I would be thrilled to sell out of the team store quickly and be tasked with the responsibility of trying to restock that ahead of schedule like we have tried to do in this first instance here,” Armstrong said.
“We understood in sort of jumping the queue to get jerseys in the hands of fans on this timeline that we’d have to show patience later in the process. That won’t slow our resolve, though, to try to get more jerseys in the fans as quickly as we can and continue to work with Fanatics and the NHL to explore what’s possible there.”
With these jerseys likely sticking around for only one season, they will make for a collector's item later down the line. While the team is hard at work on its permanent branding, the inaugural look will hold an important place in franchise history.
“What I would say is that, based on the very encouraging feedback that we’ve received from fans and our players alike on the inaugural season jersey design, we’ll be making some adjustments and some what we think are improvements, but we don’t want to deviate too far from what’s already been well received in our inaugural season,” Armstrong said.
