Canucks in 'Crunch Time' With Key Forward
For most of the 2024-25 NHL season, a lot of the talk around the Vancouver Canucks has been about J.T. Miller or Elias Pettersson. With Miller out the door, a lot of eyes are still on Pettersson, but a key Canucks forward on an expiring deal has flown under the radar all year.
With the trade deadline approaching, the Canucks have a big decision to make with forward Brock Boeser. Once again, Boeser’s name is making waves around the trade deadline, this time with the added leverage of pending free agent status.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, talks between the Canucks and Boeser’s camp are ongoing, but that’s normal at this time of year. There’s a lot of moving pieces between the Canucks and Boeser, but the clock is ticking and a decision on the player’s future needs to be made.
“Maybe it’s time for a fresh start for him,” LeBrun said. “I’m not saying that’s where he’s at, there is still dialogue happening between the Canucks and his camp. Maybe he does sign. But, I’m just telling you that we need to be ready for that possibility.”
A lot of Boeser’s future will be decided before the upcoming NHL trade deadline. The Canucks can quickly get an extension done with Boeser, securing his role within the organization for years to come.
The Canucks could also kick the can down the road a bit and revisit negotiations after the season ends. Depending on how the season comes to a close, there’s a chance Boeser walks to the open market.
There’s also that slim chance the Canucks decide to trade Boeser before the deadline.
“The Canucks have an interesting decision to make,” LeBrun said. “They’re fighting for a playoff spot, but can they risk losing him for nothing July 1 if he’s not signed by next Friday and do they decide to move him by next Friday for assets?”
With just over a week separating NHL teams from the trade deadline, LeBrun says it’s “crunch time” for the Canucks to decide on Boeser.
The nine-year NHL veteran isn’t having his most productive season, but Boeser has what it takes to be a useful piece in a push for the playoffs. In 51 games this year, he has 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 total points.
Boeser has only made two runs in the postseason with the Canucks, totaling 23 points (11G-12A) in 29 games played.
