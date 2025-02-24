Canucks Losing Grip on Playoff Spot
The Vancouver Canucks are losing their grip on a playoff spot in the Western Conference. After a two-week layoff for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Canucks kicked off their final stretch of the regular season with a pair of losses.
The Canucks entered the first weekend of resumed action shorthanded. Starting goalie Thatcher Demko skipped the team's five-game road trip as he recovers from another injury while captain Quinn Hughes battles back from his own ailment. Having two of their star players absent cost Vancouver dearly, and they lost to division rivals, the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club, 24 hours apart.
The team's biggest issue is its stagnant offense. Although Kevin Lankinen has provided surprisingly strong goaltending this year, the team's inability to provide offensive support has wasted it. There isn't a go-to option for the Canucks right now, and their offensive identity is anyone's guess.
Since the team traded forward JT Miller to the New York Rangers, the Canucks offense has faltered and worsened. They sorely miss the elite offensive skillset Miller possesses, and they cannot replace that lost production. The Canucks are turning to center Elias Pettersson as their new number-one center, but that hasn't panned out so far. In 51 games this year, he has 11 goals and 35 points, putting him on pace for one of his worst offensive seasons since breaking out in the NHL. There's no one else to turn to in Vancouver, which led to their goal differential hitting a season-worst of -14.
Following the two losses, their lead on the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference is dwindling. The Canucks are currently 26-20-11 for 63 points. Right on their heels are the Calgary Flames with 62 points, Utah with 59 points, and the St. Louis Blues with 58. Even teams like the Anaheim Ducks are within range. As the Canucks struggle, their place in the Western Conference playoff race is slipping away.
