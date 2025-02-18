Predators Acquire Golden Knights Forward
The Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights swung a deal as the NHL awaits the finals of the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Predators acquired minor-league forward Grigori Denisenko from the Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations.
The move between the Golden Knights and Predators is a minor one relative to the blockbusters completed already this year, but Nashville hopes they found a diamond in the rough with Denisenko. The former first-round pick of the Florida Panthers is still just 24 years old and the organization is attempting to bring that pedigree out of him.
The Russian-born forward made his NHL debut with the Panthers during the 2020-2021 campaign, two years after they selected him with the 15th overall pick in 2018. He played just 26 NHL games with Florida before joining the Carolina Hurricanes organization.
Over the past two seasons in the Vegas organization, he's made seven NHL appearances, including one so far this season. In total, he's played in 33 career NHL games, accumulating zero goals and seven assists.
While his NHL career hasn't turned out quite as expected, he's made an impression in the American Hockey League. Last year with Vegas' AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights, was Denisenko's best professional season. In 65 games, he scored 20 goals and added 36 assists for 56 points. Denisenko will report to the AHL affiliate of the Predators, the Milwaukee Admirals.
Heading to Vegas in return for Denisenko is a package of nothing. Nashville is sending future considerations back to the Golden Knights.
