Canucks Forward Shares Unforgettable Moment With Father in NHL Debut
Max Sasson made his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks in their 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators, and he chipped in with an assist for his first career point. Sasson’s family was on hand for his debut with the Canucks, and a wholesome moment was caught after he recorded his first NHL point.
With an assist on a goal from Teddy Blueger that put the Canucks up 2-1 in the second period, cameras caught Sasson’s father being his biggest supporter in the arena. Multiple fits pumps, high fives, and points to his son were all caught on camera by Sportsnet.
Following the game, Sportsnet showed Sasson the clip of his dad being his biggest cheerleader, and it was impossible to tear the smile off of his face.
“There is no way,” Sasson said through laughs. “That is awesome.”
It was a special moment for the Sassons as Max got to realize his dream of playing the NHL and producing in his very first game. When asked what kind of hockey dad his father was, Sasson said he supported him the entire way and not much has changed through the year with his celebrations.
“That was his reaction to this first NHL point,” Sasson said. “But I think you could have found a triple-A goal of me with his same reaction.”
No matter what happens going forward with Sasson and the Canucks, no one can take away that he has an NHL point and he and his family have a memory that will last a lifetime.
“That’s as good as it gets,” Sasson said. “That’s super special. I wouldn’t expect anything different.”
After a couple of years with Western Michigan University, Sasson joined the Canucks organization during the 2022-23 season and has been with their American Hockey League affiliate ever since.
In 59 games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2023-24, Sasson put up 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 total points. He has nine points (4G-5A) through 16 games in Abbotsford this season.
