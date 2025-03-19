NHL Power Rankings: Capitals Overpowering Offense
The Washington Capitals are the top offense in the NHL and leading a large group of Stanley Cup contenders. After teams like the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes rattled off wins to push them up the standings, the Caps reclaimed their place atop the latest NHL power rankings.
10. Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are going back-and-forth with two other teams for the Atlantic Division lead. With a 5-4-1 record over the last 10, they've given way to the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers to tie or surpass them in the standings. Auston Matthews led the team in an offensive explosion in a recent victory over the Calgary Flames, and the team hopes it's indicative of more consistent scoring.
9. Edmonton Oilers
Another team to recently break out of an offensive slump, the Edmonton Oilers are desperate to get consistent production from anyone not named Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. They've won back-to-back games to help even up their record to 5-5 over the last 10. If this continues, the Oilers will be hitting their stride at an ideal time.
8. Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning have been one of the best teams in the NHL for the past few weeks, and they could possibly win their division or secure home-ice advantage by continuing this pace. Their +57 goal differential is the third best in the league, led by another 30-goal season for winger Jake Guentzel.
7. Vegas Golden Knights
The leaders of the Pacific Division are the Vegas Golden Knights. With the Oilers struggling, the Knights have expanded their lead in the division to four points. Jack Eichel just hit the 80-point mark in 66 games and he's leading a potent Golden Knights attack.
6. Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche have won eight of their last 10 games, earning at least a point in nine of their last 10. Nathan MacKinnon continues to lead the league in scoring and Cale Makar leads all defensemen in scoring. The two-headed monster in Colorado is fueling this team's late season resurgence.
5. Florida Panthers
Last week's top team in the power rankings, the Florida Panthers took a bit of dip this week. They've lost two in a row and there's some concerns starting to develop with Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad out of the lineup.
4. Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes are riding high on a seven-game winning streak, proving they may have made the right decision regarding Mikko Rantanen. The division is nearly out of reach for the Canes, but they are one of the deepest rosters approaching the postseason.
3. Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars are staring down a first round matchup with the Avalanche and it will be must watch television. Until then, they have 15 games remaining in the regular season and sit nine points back of the division leading Winnipeg Jets.
2. Winnipeg Jets
Looking like the next President's Trophy winner, the Winnipeg Jets continue to lead the league in wins. They've won six of their last 10 and they're up to 47 wins in 68 games.
1. Washington Capitals
Tom Wilson joined Alex Ovechkin in the 30-goal club and the Capitals offense continues to be a problem. Add in Aliaksei Protas sitting at 29 goals and the Caps will be the first team this season to have three 30-goal scorers. The Capitals are running away with the Eastern Conference and are primed for a deep playoff run.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!