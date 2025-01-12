Predators Give Veteran Forward Trade Protection
The Nashville Predators are one of the most disappointing teams of the 2024-25 season, but that doesn’t mean they are ready to tear things down and try again. General manager Barry Trotz worked hard to build a winning Predators team, but there is a sense of patience in Nashville.
While the Predators might make a few changes, there is one key player they have no plans on moving on from. According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, veteran center Ryan O’Reilly will be tightly protected from the NHL’s trade market.
When O’Reilly signed with the Predators as a free agent, no trade protection clauses were added into the fine print. If the Predators felt the need, they could deal O’Reilly away at any given moment, and not need his permission.
The plan in Nashville, however, is to act as if O’Reilly is carrying some sort of no-move clause.
“He may not have protection language in his contract, but he is being treated as if he has a no-move clause,” Friedman said. “I think the Predators’ preference is to keep him… They see him as a leader on and off the ice.”
With the Predators struggling through the 2024-25 season, teams have shown interest in players like O’Reilly. It’s unlikely the Predators budge on an O’Reilly trade, but if something comes along, they have a plan.
“They are going to at least consider it under two conditions,” Friedman said. “Number one, the offer has got to be something that really excites them… Number two, it would have to be something O’Reilly would agree to.”
The Predators aren’t taking O’Reilly completely off the trade market, but they are making it difficult to move him, and that’s on purpose. There is so much respect both within Nashville and around the league for O’Reilly that everyone is on board with giving him that kind of power.
O’Reilly could be a huge piece for a winning team, but he and the Predators want to see that success play out in Nashville.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!