Canucks Re-Sign Scoring Winger
The Vancouver Canucks let scoring winger Brock Boeser hit the market when unrestricted free agency opened. Despite months of negotiations, things couldn't culminate before noon on July 1st arrived.
That didn't stop the Canucks from keeping Boeser around, after all. First reported by Rick Dhaliwal of Donni and Dhali, Vancouver re-signed the scoring winger to a long-term contract. The Canucks announced the deal shortly after, agreeing to terms with Boeser on a seven-year deal that carries an average annual value of $7.25 million.
Boeser's return to Vancouver comes after weeks of doubt. The two sides engaged in unsuccessful negotiations for weeks, and multiple reports indicated that the relationship had deteriorated during this time frame. Teams like the Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs and even the Edmonton Oilers were all named as possible destinations for Boeser in the event he didn't return to Vancouver.
But the Canucks saved the negotiation at the last minute. The new deal makes Boeser the team's second-highest-paid forward. It's a great deal for both sides. Vancouver signs a multiple-time 25-goal scorer at a reasonable rate, and Boeser gets long-term stability and is fairly compensated for being one of the better wingers in the NHL.
Boeser has been a consistent scorer since the Canucks drafted him. The 2015 first-round pick has played in 554 NHL games, all with Vancouver, and collected 204 goals, 230 assists, and 434 points. He's surpassed the 20-goal mark in six of his eight full seasons, including a career-best 40 goals scored during the 2023-2024 campaign. Now, the scoring winger is locked in and will continue being one of the most productive forwards in Vancouver for the next seven years.
