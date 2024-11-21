Canucks Goalie Addresses Injury Return Timetable
While the Vancouver Canucks are trying to repeat as the Pacific Division champions in 2024-2025, a pivotal piece of their puzzle is goaltender Thatcher Demko. The American-born net minder is one of the top goalies in the NHL and has been a cornerstone piece of the Canucks' recent upswing.
The only issue for the Canucks is that Demko hasn't been available since the team's second round playoff series during the 2024 postseason. Now almost eight months later, the Vancouver puck-stopper is nearing a return.
Demko met with reporters for the first time this season. As the team set to embark on a six-game road trip, a trip Demko would be joining the team on, he provided an update on his rehab process.
"I have a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, for sure," he said. "We have a lot of direction in what we're trying to accomplish, we've gotten some huge progress and big jumps over the last probably two, three, four weeks. We're moving in the right direction."
As far as an exact date or date range for when Demko will return? Well, that's another matter. Demko declined to speculate on when he'd be back.
“I definitely know that I’ll be playing here," he confirmed. "You know, I can’t give you the timeline yet, but I’ll definitely be back. (I am) just enjoying being where I’m at today and keep making progress."
Demko has been the starter in Vancouver since the 2020-2021 season. Over those four seasons, he's won 30 or more games twice and established a career goals against average of 2.79 and a career save percentage of .912%.
For the Canucks, Demko's return can't come soon enough. The team has received quality goaltending behind Arturs Silovs and last-minute free agent signing Kevin Lankinen, but that duo isn't one that can take this team to the playoffs or on a run. If any of their Stanley Cup ambitions pay off, it will be because their superstar goalie is between the pipes and playing his best.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!