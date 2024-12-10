Canucks Star Goalie Expected to Return
The Vancouver Canucks have been impatiently waiting for Thatcher Demko to return to their crease since the team was eliminated from the 2024 NHL Playoffs. The 29-year-old puck-stopped has been sorely missed in Vancouver while he's slowly rehabilitated lower-body injuries.
But after a long wait, the Canucks are set to get their star goalie back in the lineup. After returning to practice and backing up Kevin Lankinen in a recent game, Demko is reportedly starting in net for the Canucks upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues. Insider Rick Dhaliwal broke the news via his X account.
For Demko, it's the culmination of months of work and progress. After an injury riddled past few seasons, he's taken a slow approach to returning and now he feels like he's 100%. For the Canucks, it means their already playoff-bound lineup is getting back one of the premier goalies to backstop them for the rest of the season.
Demko has been with the Canucks since they selected him in the second round of 2014 NHL Draft. Over his decade long stint in Vancouver, he's started 213 games and appeared in 219, posting a record of 116-81-17 with a career goals against average of 2.79 and a save percentage of .912.
Last season when in the lineup, Demko was one of the best goalies in the entire NHL. He went 35-14-2 with an outstanding 2.45 GAA, a .918 save percentage, and five shutouts in 51 games. The season earned him consideration for the Vezina Trophy, for which he as a finalist.
The Canucks are currently 14-8-4 through their first 26 games. They are currently in third place in the Pacific Division but they are tied with the Edmonton Oilers with 32 points each. The push for the postseason will be a grind, but the return of their star goalie will be a huge boost for the team.
