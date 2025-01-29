Blues To Terminate Contract of Veteran Forward
The St. Louis Blues recently placed veteran forward Brandon Saad on waivers, but no one bit by making a claim. While Saad remains on the Blues, it won’t be for too much longer.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Blues and Saad are working towards a mutually agreed contract termination. Saad will need to pass through waivers one more time to officially have his contract terminated and become a free agent.
Saad has a contract that runs through next season and earns him $4.5 million against the salary cap. With the decision to terminate his deal, Saad is voluntarily walking away from millions of dollars.
There is still hope to play in the NHL, but his initial $4.5 million cap is too much money for a lot of teams to take on. Hitting the free agent market opens up the opportunity for teams to acquire him at a much lower price tag.
Saad is in the midst of his 14th NHL season with 906 career games under his belt. This season hasn’t been his strongest, but he has seven goals and nine assists for 16 total points in 43 games played.
Saad recorded a hat trick to kick off the new year, but he hasn’t found the back of the net since.
The Blues were reportedly working on possibly finding a trade partner for Saad, but again his price tag may have just been too high for not a ton of production.
Over his 906 career games, Saad has 260 goals and 255 assists for 515 total points.
As a member of the Chicago Blackhawks early in his career, Saad became a two-time Stanley Cup champion.
It’s not clear right now if any teams have any interest in the 32-year-old, but in the right role and at the right price, he might be a useful piece for a team looking to make a playoff run.
