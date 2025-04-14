Panthers Forward Returning to Lineup
The Florida Panthers did not expect forward Sam Bennett back until the postseason after he sustained an upper-body injury against the Ottawa Senators nine days ago. After a week and a half of rest and recovery, the gritty center will return sooner than expected.
The Panthers will face the New York Rangers in their next contest, and Bennett will be in the lineup. Bennett was back skating with the top six during the team's morning skate, centering a line with Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist.
The return is sooner than anticipated, but it's a huge boost for the Panthers. The team's head coach, Paul Maurice, provided the update after the morning skate.
"He is 100 percent, and he got himself to that point,” Maurice said. “We had a little time, and that was just a buffer for me. There was a chance he would not get to 100 percent for two or three more days, but he is ready, he is skating and he wants to play."
Bennett has been excellent when healthy and could be in line for a huge payday in the summer. The 28-year-old forward has 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points, setting a new career-high. He's also averaged 17:27 minutes of ice time, the sixth-highest among Panthers forwards.
The pending unrestricted free agent could be playing in his final stretch with Florida. Even with the rising salary cap, the Panthers have limited flexibility. Meanwhile, Bennett can earn himself a contract that far outpays his production and he should take that deal if it comes. That would mean signing outside of Florida, however, and if he wants to remain with the Panthers he will likely sign for less.
That will all get sorted out after the postseason. For now, the Panthers are eager to have a healthy roster when the playoffs begin to have a better chance at defending their Stanley Cup Championship.
