Capitals Forward Week-to-Week After Injury
The Washington Capitals expect to celebrate a momentous occasion in the coming days. Captain Alex Ovechkin needs just one more goal to set a new NHL record for most goals scored in a career. Many expect him to break the record against the New York Islanders in their next game.
If he does break it in the next game, the Capitals will have one of their regulars unavailable. Breakout forward Aliaksei Protas sustained a lower-body injury in their recent contest. According to the team's head coach, Spencer Carbery, the injury prognosis is week-to-week, putting him in jeopardy of missing the opening of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NHL reported Tom Gulitti provided an update via his X account.
"Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Aliaksei Protas is week to week with a lower body injury," he wrote.
The injury couldn't come at a worse time for the Caps and Protas. The power forward was putting the finishing touches on the best regular season of his young career. In 76 games, he has 30 goals, 36 assists, and 66 points. His previous offensive bests were six goals and 23 assists recorded last season. It's been a huge step forward for Protas in 2025, and he's become one of the most important Capitals players along the way.
Without Protas in the lineup, the one bright spot is that it should allow even more opportunity for impressive rookie Ryan Leonard. Since making his NHL debut, he's looked like a wonderful addition to the team, but could get even more 5-on-5 ice time with Protas out.
With Protas out week-to-week, it adds another injury to the list. Starting goalie Logan Thompson also sustained an injury recently, forcing backup Charlie Lindgren to shoulder more starts down the stretch. As the most important time of the year approaches, the Capitals need all hands on deck. Hopefully, they are able to do so before the postseason begins.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!