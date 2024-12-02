Capitals Defenseman Named Third Star of Week
The Washington Capitals have been one of the best and most surprising teams in the NHL with a 17-6-1 record with 35 standings points, atop the Eastern Conference. Even more impressive, the Capitals have played the last couple of weeks without leading goal scorer and captain Alex Ovechkin.
To help fill the void, the Capitals have been led by forward Dylan Strome and defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Over the last week, Chychrun has been particularly strong, and earned Player of the Week honors from the NHL.
With three goals and four assists for seven total points in four games played last week, Chychrun was named the NHL’s third star of the week.
The Capitals put together a perfect 4-0-0 week with wins over the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders, and New Jersey Devils. Two of Chychrun’s goals counted as game-winners, including his overtime tally over the Islanders.
Chychrun started the week with a three-point (1G-2A) game over the Panthers, in Florida. The Capitals went on to beat the defending Stanley Cup champions by a score of 4-1 on their own ice.
On the year, Chychrun has played in 19 games and has put up eight goals and seven assists for 15 total points. He isn’t he highest scoring blue liner in the Capitals’ lineup, but he’s showing great work in his first year with the team.
The Capitals traded for Chychrun over the offseason in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. The Capitals sent defenseman Nick Jensen and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
The NHL also recognized reigning Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks as the second star of the week, and star rookie Macklin Celebrini from the San Jose Sharks as the first star.
