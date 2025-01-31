Report: Capitals Looking to Extend Goalie
The Washington Capital recently signed goalie Logan Thompson to a six-year contract extension, but they might not be done making deals with their netminders. Thompson has been sharing the Capitals net all season with Charlie Lindgren who is also due for his own contract extension.
According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, the Capitals have begun exploring an extension with Lindgren. Weekes tweeted that the possible new deal sits somewhere $3.5 and $4 million in average annual value.
Weekes did not have an idea about the length of the extension, but it likely won’t be as long as Thompson’s six-year deal.
Thompson has stolen the show as starter with the Capitals, thus earning such a big contract, but Lindgren has been playing pretty well on his own. In 24 games this season, Lindgren has an 11-9-3 record with a .901 save percentage and 2.61 goals against average.
At 31 years old, Lindgren has played 134 games over parts of nine different seasons in the NHL, with a career record of 64-48-15.
The 2023-24 season was a breakout campaign for Lindgren, helping sneak the Capitals into the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 25-16-7 record.
Thompson and Lindgren have helped the Capitals be much more than a surprising team again in 2024-25. With a 34-11-6 record in 51 games, the Capitals are the top team in the Eastern Conference, and just one point back of the Winnipeg Jets as the top team in the entire league.
The Capitals like what they have between the pipes and for good reason. Thompson and Lindgren are among the top duos in the NHL and are backstopping the Capitals to what could be an unexpected Stanley Cup run.
If Thompson and Lindgren can keep up the good work into new extensions, the Capitals won’t be fading away any time soon, even if star players like Alex Ovechkin are nearing the end of the road.
