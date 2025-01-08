Most Surprising NHL Players at Halfway Point
With the second half of the NHL season finally here, it's important to take stock of the first half. It can tell us a lot about what to expect for the second half, especially the players who took the league by surprise. Let's take a look at a few of the players who had the most surprising first halves of the 2024-2025 campaign.
Aliaksei Protas - Washington Capitals
The entire Washington Capitals roster has been a pleasant surprise, but it's the break-out campaign of Aliaksei Protas that gets the nod for most biggest. The 24-year-old Belarussian winger has 18 goals and 35 points in his first 40 games of the season, surpassing his goal and point totals from last season already. His play has been a huge part of the Caps being at the top of the Eastern Conference.
Kirill Marchenko - Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets have a fighting shot at claiming a playoff spot in the crowded Eastern Conference wild card hunt, and Kirill Machenko's been leading the offensive charge. A two-time 20-goal scorer already with the Jackets, he's setting new career highs in 2024-2025. Through 40 games, he has 17 goals and 26 assists for 43 points. He's been the team's best forward all season long and it's fueling a Cinderalla-like run the Blue Jackets might go on.
Mikael Granlund - San Jose Sharks
Mikael Granlund has re-found his game with the San Jose Sharks, and he's enjoying one of his most productive years in the NHL at age 32. Through 40 games he has 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points to lead his team in scoring. He scored 60 points last year with the Sharks, so San Jose fans aren't surprised to see this, but for the rest of the league it's a shock to see Granlund do it again.
Dylan Holloway - St. Louis Blues
The St. Louis Blues made a heavy investment into Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg this past summer, and the investment is paying off. Holloway has blossomed in his first season with the Blues, finally looking like the second-line winger he was projected to be out of the NHL Draft.
He's played in 41 games for St. Louis this year and has been one of their best forwards. He has 14 goals and 15 assists, setting new career highs with half a season left to play.
