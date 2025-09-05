Bruins Goalie Poised for Rebound Season
The Boston Bruins hope that their organization can return to the postseason in the 2025-2026 campaign. To do so, the Bruins must be led by their superstar players like David Pastrnak and goaltender Jeremy Swayman.
For the Bruins’ starting netminder, this year is about redemption. Swayman struggled in the first year of his massive contract extension, posting a record of 22-29-7 with career worst statistics like an .892 save percentage and a 3.11 goals-against average. Coming off a struggling campaign, Swayman told reporters at the Bruins practice facility how he’s changed everything in preparation for the new year.
”I’m a completely different human being,” he said. “And that’s a testament to the experience that I gained throughout my career to this point. And I’m so grateful for that, the ups and downs of it all.”
Jeremy Swayman Believes in Jeremy Swayman
One of the things that stood out about Swayman entering this year is a renewed and unwavering sense of confidence in himself. One might go as far to say his confidence has hit a new level. How else do you describe when a player talks about himself in the third-person?
”Sitting here, Jeremy Swayman is in a great spot and I’m really excited about that,” he said about himself. ”To have that approach of creating the culture, creating my self-culture to be elite and hopefully it’ll bleed into this room and have guys follow that way. And so that’s something that I had to set a standard for myself and I know that we have a great room that’s going to do the same.”
Olympics and Stanley Cup Aspirations
Not only is Swayman motivated to lead the Bruins back into postseason success, he’s also vying for a his chance to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. He represented the United States at the most recent International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships, where Team USA took home the gold medal, and is on the shortlist of goalies expected to be named to the roster for the Milano-Cortiva Games in February 2026.
To earn that spot, Swayman realizes he must start strong in the regular season. Discussing his potential spot on the United States’ roster, he shared that the thought of representing his home country is tantalizing, but he’s making sure he takes care of what’s in front of him. If he does that, he believes the rest will take care of itself.
”It’s definitely in all of our minds,” he admitted. “It’s an honor to be in that conversation. I know that I have to be the best that I can possibly be for the Boston Bruins in order to have my name on that Olympic roster. I’m going to do just that. If I’m helping my team right here, right now where my feet are, things will happen the right way.”
