Jets Clinch First Playoff Spot in Western Conference
The Winnipeg Jets have punched their ticket to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Thanks to securing at least one standings point by heading to overtime with the Washington Capitals the Jets became the first team in the Western Conference to clinch a spot in the postseason.
The Jets are first in the Central Division and Western Conference. With their playoff berth secured, they are likely set for a matchup with the winner of the second Wild Card spot.
The Jets have been atop the Western Conference all season after starting the 2024-25 campaign in record-breaking fashion. Ever since kicking off the year 15-1-0, there has been almost no stopping the Jets.
The only other team in the entire NHL to have clinched a playoff berth before the Jets was the team they beat to secure their spot in the Capitals.
Leading the way in another successful season is superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Last year's Vezina Trophy winner is playing like he still has everything to prove, and is the front-runner for the trophy again in 2025.
They've also received excellent offensive campaigns from their top players. Forwards Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor surpassed the 30-goal mark and are averaging over a point per game. Number one defenseman Josh Morrissey has 54 points in 70 games and leads the team in ice time.
One piece that could prevent a long playoff run is injuries. The team recently announced that breakout forward Gabe Villardi, who has already posted career-high offensive numbers in 71 games, will be out for the remainder of the regular season. His status for the start of the postseason is questionable. The Jets need their full arsenal to compete in the deep Western Conference.
The Jets were a first-round exit in each of the last two postseasons, but something feels different about the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Backed by Hellebuyck and with a top-tier offense, the Jets have a real chance at contending for their franchise's first Stanley Cup.
