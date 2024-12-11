Sharks Cutting Ties With Defensive Prospect
The San Jose Sharks have placed 23-year-old defensive prospect Valtteri Pulli on waivers with the purposes of mutual contract termination. Pulli joined the Sharks organization ahead of the 2023-24 season and spent the entire time with their American Hockey League affiliate the San Jose Barracuda.
According to the Sharks, the Finnish native requested the ability to return to Europe to continue his professional hockey career. Pulli has only appeared in two games in 2024-25 with the Barracuda and recorded a single assist.
Before joining the Sharks organization, Pulli played with his hometown team, TPS Turku of the SM-Liiga. At the time of the signing, Pulli was a top European free agent with a few teams vying for his talents.
Pulli ended up signing a two-year deal with the Sharks, but never saw time on the NHL roster.
In 61 total games played at the AHL level, Pulli scored three goals and eight assists for 11 total points.
During his time with Turku, Pulli scored three goals and 16 assists for 19 total points in 82 games over three seasons.
“We want to thank Valtteri for his contributions to the organization and wish him all the best,” Sharks assistant general manager Joe Will said.
The Barracuda are currently second in the AHL’s Pacific Division with a 14-6-0-1 record.
