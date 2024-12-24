NHL Power Rankings: Jets Fly Into Holiday Break
The Winnipeg Jets are back on top of the NHL as the league heads into the holiday break. This week has seen a ton of movement in the standings and the power rankings as well. Let's take a look at Breakaway On SI's latest NHL power rankings.
10. Colorado Avalanche
Winner of seven of their last 10, things continue looking up for the Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon is running away with the NHL scoring lead and with the arrivals of their new goaltending tandem, the Central Division is on high alert.
9. Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers have finally returned to form, led surprisingly by Leon Draisaitl on offense. They trail the Vegas Golden Knights by five points for the Pacific Division lead, but are winners of three straight and eight of their last 10 entering the break. It's an exciting time in Edmonton, as they have seemingly shaken off the rust from last season's long playoff run.
8. Carolina Hurricanes
A 5-5 record over their last 10 has caused some doubt, but the Carolina Hurricanes are still a top offense and team in the NHL. Martin Necas continues his career year as the Canes look to start the post-break schedule with some more victories.
7. Florida Panthers
The Panthers closed out their pre-holiday schedule with back-to-back games against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The teams split the pair of games and the Panthers maintained their Atlantic Division lead, but by the thinnest of margins.
6. Los Angeles Kings
The Pacific Division gets more and more entertaining as the season goes on, and the Los Angeles Kings are a huge source of that. The third place team in the division plays an excellent team game and are 6-2-2 in their last 10 entering the break. Claiming the division crown will be quite the task, as the Oilers, Kings, and division leading Vegas duke it out.
5. Minnesota Wild
The Wild dropped four straight before snapping their skid, and it impacted their place in this week's power rankings significantly. Injuries are piling in Minnesota, but they are still 21-10-4 and in second place in the Central Division
4. New Jersey Devils
The NHL has finally learned the lesson that the New Jersey Devils are a legitimate contender. 7-2-1 over their last 10 and with wins over the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins, they've taken the Metropolitan Division lead.
3. Vegas Golden Knights
Four straight wins and an 8-2 record over their last 10 games rocketed the Golden Knights up the latest power rankings. They lead the Pacific Division and have the second best record in the NHL entering the holiday break. Jack Eichel and Mark Stone are leading by example, with Eichel's 45 points keeping him in the top-10 of NHL scoring leaders.
2. Washington Capitals
The team still remains without their captain Alex Ovechkin, but they have the third most points in the NHL with 48. They have the second highest goal differential in the league (+36) and have a group of forwards playing out of their minds, led by Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson. The Capitals are a great team that will get even better with Ovi's imminent return.
1. Winnipeg Jets
The Jets are back on top of the NHL. They have the best record at 25-10-1, lead the NHL in points with 51, and have a +44 goal differential to lead the league. With Connor Hellebuyck playing elite in net and players like Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele scoring with ease, it's hard to outscore the Jets and even harder to beat them over 60 minutes.
