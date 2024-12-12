Jets Cutting Ties With Forward Prospect
The Winnipeg Jets announced that they have placed 23-year-old forward prospect Henri Nikkanen on unconditional waivers with the purpose of contract termination. Nikkanen is in the final year of his entry-level contract with the Jets, but never sniffed the NHL lineup.
In what was supposed to be his third full season of professional hockey in North America, Nikkanen has only played with the Jets’ American Hockey League affiliate. Nikkanen has played 140 games at the AHL level with the Manitoba Moose and 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 total points.
Originally a fourth-round draft pick (113th overall) of the Jets in 2019, Nikkanen is likely heading back to Europe to continue his professional playing career. A native of Mikkeli, Finland, Nikkanen played parts of four seasons in the Finnish SM-Liiga before making his way to North America.
Through 13 games played this season with the Moose, Nikkanen has scored a goal and recorded three assists for four total points.
Despite being a 23-year-old prospect who has been in the Jets system for some time, getting into the lineup may have been a longshot for Nikkanen.
This is the second straight day an elder prospect in an NHL organization has been placed on waivers to have their contract terminated. Just 24 hours ago, the San Jose Sharks announced that Valtteri Pulli had requested a termination of his NHL contract to head back to Finland.
Pulli also likely didn’t have a good chance of making the Sharks’ NHL lineup even after a few seasons of work.
