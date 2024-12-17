Jets Prospect Becomes First Chinese-Born Player to Sign ELC
The Winnipeg Jets have one of the best group of prospects in the NHL and added to that pool of players with the signing of forward Kevin He. The team announced that the organization signed the 18-year-old to his entry-level contract.
With this signing, the Jets' 2024 fourth-round draft pick also made NHL history. When He signed his deal, the forward became the first Chinese-born player to ever sign an NHL contract.
He is currently the captain of the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League, where he's played the previous two seasons as well. As a rookie in the OHL, he scored 21 goals and chipped in 13 assists. Last season, he stepped up his offensive production and shot up the draft boards after he recorded 31 goals and 22 assists for 53 points in 64 games.
The Jets are getting He under contract after he's had an excellent start to his 2024-2025 season. In the first 29 games, he already has 23 goals and 20 assists for 43 points. If he keeps this pace up, he could finish with more than 50 goals and nearly 100 points in his third OHL campaign. It's exactly the type of progress the Jets are hoping to see, and as a result he could join the Jets' American Hockey League team once his amateur season ends.
He, a native of Beijing, China, is another prospect added to a loaded group of Winnipeg forwards. The team traded Rutger McGroarty over the summer to the Pittsburgh Penguins for 19-year-old center Brayden Yager in a switch up of young top-six prospects. They also have center Brad Lambert and winger Nikita Chibrikov making impacts to the NHL roster and looking for larger roles. For the Winnipeg organization, the future remains bright.
