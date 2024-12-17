Flames Sign Defenseman to Contract Extension
The Calgary Flames are falling back to earth a bit after a stellar start to the 2024-25 season, but they’ve been impressed with one of their young defensemen. The Flames announced a two-year contract extension for 25-year-old blue liner Brayden Pachal.
Now signed through the 2026-27 season, the Pachal will earn $1,187,500 against the Flames’ salary cap.
Pachal has played 93 NHL games over four years in the NHL split between the Flames and Vegas Golden Knights. The Flames acquired Pachal via waivers during the 2023-24 season and he’s played 64 games with Calgary since the move.
In 93 career games, Pachal has scored three goals and eight assists for 11 total points. He’s yet to miss a game this season with a goal and an assist in 31 outings.
Pachal has played in one Stanley Cup Playoff game as a member of the Golden Knights during their 2023 championship run. He didn't play much with Vegas, but did enough to get his name engraved on the Stanley Cup.
The Flames state that Pachal is a physical presence on their blue line and his 72 hits rank third on the team.
Daily Faceoff currently has Pachal listed on the Flames’ third defensive pairing playing alongside Jake Bean.
The Flames hold a 15-11-5 record and are currently just a point out of a Western Conference wild card spot.
