Jets' Fast Start Should Surprise No One
The Winnipeg Jets stomped the San Jose Sharks on Friday to bring their record to a perfect 4-0-0 to begin the season. After a first round exit in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Jets lost their big trade deadline acquisition, forward Tyler Toffoli, to free agency.
It was a disappointing end to the year and a stressful summer for Winnipeg. It took them nearly the entirety of the offseason to get a new deal done with promising young forward Cole Perfetti, they swapped top prospects with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and winger Nikolaj Ehlers was frequently the subject of trade rumors. For many pundits, the Jets were a team projected to drop in the standings.
Despite this, they are rolling. In a division full of Stanley Cup contenders, Winnipeg looks like the most impressive team through the first two weeks of the season, and it is doing it with one of the most balanced lineups in the NHL.
Their top six is potent and a threat to score every shift. Mark Scheifele is the leader and engine of the team with American-born sniper Kyle Connor flanking his wing. Perfetti's taken a noticeable step forward, giving the Jets an instant replacement for Toffoli in the top six. Ehlers has two goals and five points already, and while he's still with the team they have a 25-30 goal scorer in him. Their bottom six has scoring and trustworthy defense aplenty with captain Adam Lowry, veteran Nino Niederreiter, Mason Appleton and Alex Iafallo playing supporting roles.
On defense, Josh Morrissey is one of the most underrated blue liners. He's a 200-foot defenseman who occupies the team's first power play unit and is the first one over the boards in defensive zone draws.
Behind Morrissey is a balanced group, much like their forward lines. Veterans Colin Miller and Dylan DeMelo are dependable penalty killers capable of playing with any defensive partner. Neal Pionk is a power play specialist who can eat minutes when called upon. Dylan Samberg is still finding his footing in the NHL, but he's a big, rugged player that fills out their bottom pairing.
Any deficiencies the Jets might have are covered up seamlessly by their stellar goalie, Connor Hellebuyck. Coming off a Vezina Trophy-winning season as the NHL's best netminder, he's playing with that same determination and unflappability this year. He's allowed just five goals over his first four starts and already had his first shutout of the season.
When you take a slightly deeper look into this team, their undefeated start doesn't come as a surprise. They are a deep, well-rounded club with one of the game's top goalies. Put it all together, and this fast start continuing for the Jets seems more like a likelihood than a pleasant surprise.
