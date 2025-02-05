Jets Ride Hot Hand for Yet Another Win
The Winnipeg Jets took their six-game winning streak into Carolina for a matchup against the Hurricanes. The contest continued the Jets' tour of the Metropolitan Division following a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals.
The Jets went into PNC Arena and defeated the Hurricanes, giving the team their seventh straight victory and improving the team's overall record to 38-14-3 through 55 games. The NHL leaders are 8-2-0 in their last 10 contests, and they've improved their league-leading goal differential to a +67.
A huge part of the Jets' win was their power play. Both teams entered the game with a top special teams unit. The Jets have the best power play conversion percentage, converting on 33.3% of their opportunities with the man advantage. The Canes have the bets penalty killing success rate in 2024-2025, stopping over 86% of the power plays against them.
In a battle of top special teams, the Jets won handedly. The team converted on two of their four chances. Veteran winger Nino Niederreiter opened the scoring with an excellent finish on a cross-ice pass. He'd also pick up an assist on the team's second goal, giving him just his sixth multi-point effort of the season.
Shortly into the second period, defenseman Neal Pionk picked up the team's second power play tally of the game. After the Canes blocked a Winnipeg shot attempt, Pionk controlled the loose puck, floated down in the offensive zone, and blasted a slap shot past Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov.
From there, the goaltending took care of the rest. This time, it wasn't the defending Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck dominating the crease. Jets back-up Eric Comrie stopped 29 shots to earn two points for his team and the third shutout of his NHL career. He was excellent and arguably the team's top player during the matchup against the Hurricanes.
