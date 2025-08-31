Young Talent X-Factor for Capitals Season
The Washington Capitals were one of the most surprising teams of the 2024-2025 NHL season. It was a bit of a perfect storm, as the historic pursuit of Alex Ovechkin combined with the breakout seasons of players like Jakob Chychrun, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Aleksei Protas, the Caps rode that magic to a Metropolitan Division title and a playoff berth.
To find that success again this upcoming campaign, the Capitals are banking on breakout seasons from multiple players. The focus this season is on the wave of youth talent making their way up the pipeline. Outside additions led the way last season, but the Caps are hoping their developing talent can take the next step and fuel another playoff run in 2026.
There are four candidates in particular, all under age 23, who could fill out the forward group and play even larger roles in the 2025-2026 season. The oldest is Hendrix Laperierre (23), and he's joined by three other top prospects eager to make their mark on the franchise. Ivan Miroshnichenko (21), Andrew Cristall (20) and Ryan Leonard (20) are also slated to compete for various spots in the Washington lineup. Capitals general manager Chris Patrick recently told NHL.com that he's excited to see what these players bring. And while he won't rule out adding a proven player if the situation calls for it, he believes these four can bring what the Capitals need this season.
"If it's not working or if we feel like the team is in a spot where we need to add a veteran guy, then we'll go out and be aggressive to do that," he said. "But I think we need to see what we have with some of these guys and then make our decisions based off that. I feel pretty confident in the team around them."
Each player brings high-end talent and a variety of skills that could help the Capitals contend. Lapierre is a player who is poised to either break out or move on from the organization. A former AHL postseason MVP, he played in just 27 NHL games last year and played less than 10 minutes per game. His high-end potential has all but evaporated in Washington, but he could fill a bottom-six role if he can continue putting the puck on net like he did in the AHL.
Miroshnichenko and Leonard both got small cups of coffee with the NHL lineup last season, but could be in line for much larger roles in the 2025-2026 season. Leonard is a sure bet to make the NHL lineup out of training camp and will most likely occupy a middle-six winger role to begin the year. He's even a candidate for the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in the NHL.
Miroschnichenko played in 19 NHL games last season, but failed to impress. At the AHL level, he was much more noticeable with 23 goals in 53 games. He possesses a booming shot and a hard-nosed attitude, and will compete for a middle-six as well.
The wild card in all of this is Andrew Cristall, who is making the jump to the professional ranks full-time this season. A second-round pick in 2023, he's been one of the most electrifying players and point producers in the Western Hockey League. Now, the slightly undersized forward has the chance to prove he's just as deadly at the NHL level. He's the most likely player to begin the year in the AHL, but he's on track to eventually become a strong contributor in the Washington lineup.
The Capitals are confident entering the season, but they know they face a tough challenge. With just minor additions to the roster over the summer, the success of the lineup depends on how well these four youngsters perform. If one or several can replicate the breakout campaigns that the Capitals received last year, Washington will be in line to make another unlikely run.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!