Flyers Seek Revenge Against Panthers in Home Opener
The Philadelphia Flyers are set to open their home slate tonight against the unbeaten Florida Panthers, hoping to turn early-season frustration into their first win. After a pair of close road defeats to start the season, Philadelphia returns home looking to deliver a full 60-minute effort and generate some momentum under new head coach Rick Tocchet.
The Panthers (3–0–0) have quickly asserted themselves as one of the league’s top early-season teams, winning all three games in their season-opening homestand. They began the season with a 3-2 win over Chicago in Sunrise before taking down the Flyers in a nail-biter and the Senators in convincing fashion. Florida’s balanced scoring attack has produced 11 goals in three games, and its special teams have been nearly flawless. The Panthers’ 41.7 percent power play ranks second in the NHL, while their penalty kill remains perfect through seven opportunities.
Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, the former Flyer, has been his usual steady self, posting a 1.67 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. Anton Lundell and Brad Marchand lead the team with three points apiece, and forward Mackie Samoskevich has impressed early with a goal and two assists. Despite being without injured stars Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, head coach Paul Maurice’s group hasn’t missed a beat. First-year Panther goaltender Daniil Tarasov will make his Florida debut between the pipes. The former Columbus netminder is just two years removed from posting a .908 save percentage in 24 games with the Jackets in 2023-24.
For the Flyers (0–1–1), there are positives to build on despite the winless start. Travis Sanheim, who led all skaters with nearly 30 minutes of ice time on Saturday, tallied his first goal of the season in the overtime loss at Carolina. Bobby Brink, Noah Cates and Tyson Foerster each have two points through the first two games, while Owen Tippett provided the team’s first power-play goal of the year.
Goaltender Daniel Vladar, who posted a .941 save percentage in his Flyers debut against Florida, is slated to return to the crease after Samuel Ersson made 35 saves in the loss to Carolina on Saturday.
Monday's matchup marks the start of a four-game homestand for Philadelphia, which will also host Winnipeg, Minnesota and Seattle over the next week. The Flyers will look to reward their fans with an inspired effort and hand the Panthers their first blemish of the season.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a special tribute to legendary Flyers goaltender Bernie Parent, who passed away on Sept. 21.
