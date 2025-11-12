Five Storylines to Follow as Flyers Host Oilers
Xfinity Mobile Arena will once again echo with Philadelphia Flyers anthemist Lauren Hart’s rendition of “O Canada,” as yet another team from north of the border makes its way to Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Flyers, off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 8, are back in action to host the Edmonton Oilers. Here are five storylines to get you set for the action.
1. Foerster’s Return Could Spark Familiar Chemistry
Flyers forward Tyson Foerster will be a game-time decision, according to head coach Rick Tocchet.
"He's a game-time [decision]," Tocchet said. "You get the sense there's a good possibility, but I always like to wait the seven hours before we make a decision."
Foerster hasn’t played since blocking a shot against the Maple Leafs on Nov. 1. Could the matchup with the Oilers mark a reunion for him with linemates Bobby Brink and Noah Cates?
Before the injury, Foerster had tallied seven points (four goals, three assists) in 11 games, including a goal in his last appearance — a 5-2 loss to Toronto.
2. Containing Edmonton's Two-Headed Monster
The Flyers’ defensive focus will be tested against one of the NHL’s most feared duos in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Few teams boast a pair of superstars with the same mix of speed, vision, and finishing ability that Edmonton brings to the ice.
McDavid enters the game with 24 points, tied for the fifth-most in the league alongside Toronto’s William Nylander. His ability to explode through the neutral zone and create off the rush remains unmatched, forcing defenders to back off and opening lanes for his teammates.
Draisaitl, meanwhile, continues to be one of hockey’s elite playmakers and power-play specialists, leading the Oilers with six goals on the man advantage. The German center’s chemistry with McDavid has long been the foundation of Edmonton’s offense, which ranks among the league’s most dangerous.
3. TK's Hot Streak
A big part of the Flyers' early success has been veteran winger Travis Konecny.
Konecny enters the matchup riding a seven-game point streak (4G, 5A). The Flyers’ top winger has been a consistent spark on both ends of the ice, helping drive a 6-3-1 home record. His relentless forecheck and scoring touch will be key against an Edmonton defense that’s allowed 59 goals in 17 games.
Facing an Oilers team prone to defensive lapses, Konecny’s ability to disrupt plays and turn turnovers into scoring chances could once again make the difference. If his scoring streak extends to eight games, it would further cement his status as the Flyers’ most dependable offensive force early in the season.
4. Vladar Back in Net
Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar will get the nod against Edmonton.
Vladar has won his last two starts, a 5-4 shootout win over Montreal and a 3-1 victory against Nashville.
The Czech netminder enters the matchup with a 6-3-0 record, a .917 save percentage (12th in the NHL), and a 2.18 goals-against average (10th).
5. Penalty Kill Powering the Flyers’ Success
One of the Flyers’ biggest strengths through the first month of the season has been their outstanding penalty kill. Philadelphia enters the matchup ranked fourth in the NHL at 88.2%, a testament to their structure, discipline, and commitment to details in the defensive zone.
The unit has been anchored by veterans Sean Couturier and Christian Dvorak, who consistently win draws and block lanes, while Travis Sanheim and Cam York have handled heavy minutes on the back end. The Flyers’ aggressive pressure has forced turnovers up ice and limited opponents to just six power-play goals on 51 opportunities.
That group will face its toughest challenge yet against an Edmonton power play that sits third in the league (32.6%), led by Draisaitl’s six power-play goals and McDavid’s 11 points with the man advantage. Staying out of the box will be key, but when penalties do happen, Philadelphia has proven more than capable of shutting the door.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!