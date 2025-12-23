Flyers Forward Snaps Month-Long Goal Streak

After going nearly two months without a goal, Philadelphia Flyers forward Nikita Grebenkin secured his second NHL tally against the Vancouver Canucks. The rookie's goal gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead late in the second period.

Through the first 20 minutes, neither side was able to get one past Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar and Canucks netminder Thatcher Demko.

Vladar only had to make five saves in the first while Demko had a heavier load of work, stopping 14 Philadelphia shot attempts in the beginning frame.

On the year, Demko is 8-5-0 with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. Vladar has been stronger, going 12-5-3, holding a 2.41 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage, making his case for cracking Team Czechia's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

Successful Screen

With under seven minutes to play in the second, and in a scoreless contest, Philadelphia's fourth line was able to make Demko crack.

Rodrigo Abols sent a backhand pass to defenseman Emil Andrae, who unloaded a one-timer that trickled and bounced through the five-hole of Demko. Grebenkin stood in front of the American netminder, perfectly screening him and able to deflect the shot attempt, giving the Flyers a 1-0 lead.

The goal marked only Grebenkin's second NHL goal in his 31st NHL game. He never scored in his seven games with Toronto in 2024-25, scoring his first NHL tally against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 4 en route to a 5-4 shootout victory.

Fourth Line Success

With recent line changes and roster moves, the Flyers' fourth line has had several different combinations.

The call-up of Denver Barkey slotted him into the second line with Sean Couturier and Owen Tippett while Carl Grundstrom and Grebenkin have received more games. Enforcer forwards Nic Deslauriers and Garnet Hathaway have been healthy scratches as of late with the recent success of a new combination of Abols, Grundstrom and Grebenkin.

Abols made his NHL debut in 2024-25, recording five points off of two goals and three assists in 22 games. In 29 games this season, the Latvian has four points off of a goal and three assists.

Dec 16, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers forward Rodrigo Abols (18) skates during the warmup before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Grundstrom was added to the roster via a trade that sent LTIR defenseman Ryan Ellis to San Jose. Since being recalled from Lehigh Valley, Grundstrom has four points in eight games, scoring three goals and adding a helper.

Ultimately, Philadelphia’s fourth line has proven they are built for the long haul. More than just a checking unit, their relentless energy and defensive reliability have been a primary engine behind the team’s impressive early-season surge. By stabilizing the lineup and outworking opponents, they’ve ensured that the Flyers' initial success is the new standard.

