How the NHL's Holiday Roster Freeze Impacts Canucks

Not known to all fans of the league, the NHL's 2025-26 roster freeze will go into place at midnight on Dec. 20.

From that point on, no players can be moved until it is lifted on Dec. 28. To be more specific, there can be no trades, loans or waivers with an allotment only allowed for emergency recalls. Players can also be placed on injured reserve or long term injured reserve.

The NHL's Holiday Roster Freeze will technically begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 20) and last until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 27.

The week-long roster freeze comes on the heels of star defenseman Quinn Hughes being traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for center Marco Rossi, defenseman Zeev Buium, forward Liam Ohgren and a 2026 first round pick.

Roster Freeze's Implications on Vancouver Canucks Following Quinn Hughes Trade

Hughes, 26, was awarded the James Norris Memorial Trophy following the 2023-24 season after leading all league defensemen with 75 assists and 92 points. The blueliner was also a finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy following the 2024-25 season. He was averaging 27:25 TOI across 26 games with Vancouver this season.

Per his success, Hughes's trade was considered one of the biggest blockbuster moves in recent league history.

"We would like to thank Quinn for his time with the Vancouver Canucks," said Vancouver Canucks' President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford previously on the Hughes' trade. "Quinn is a great person, a great player, and one of the greatest Canucks of all time. With the circumstances surrounding J.T. [Miller] and now Quinn, we are fortunate to acquire these very good young players from Minnesota. They will be a key part of the rebuild that we are currently in, giving us a bright future moving forward. The hockey club will continue to build with talented young players using that as a blueprint to become a contender sooner rather than later."

Since joining the Wild's roster, and despite rumblings he could have ended up with the New Jersey Devils, Hughes has already recorded two points, including scoring a goal in his Minnesota debut on Dec. 14. He also skated a career high TOI of 32:02 on Dec. 18 at the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Ahead of the holiday roster freeze, and per Rachel Kryshak of ESPN, the Canucks sent a memorandum to the league indicating they were open for business.

Vancouver has reportedly listed unrestricted free agents as available while also listening in on Marcus Pettersson, Conor Garland, Drew O'Connor among others with forms of trade protection.

