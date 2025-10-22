Islanders Forward Can Fill Canucks' Center Void
The Vancouver Canucks are on the prowl for another center. The team has a notable lack of depth at the position behind top-line pivot Elias Pettersson. The group was already relatively thin entering the season, but injuries are taking a further toll on the roster and forcing management to explore the trade market earlier than expected.
With such a glaring and growing need for the Canucks, where can they turn? The team is currently without three impact forwards in Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Filip Chytil and Nils Hoglander, leaving 22-year-old Aatu Raty as their current second-line center. With the Pacific Division being a dog-fight when it comes to claiming a postseason spot, the Canucks must act quickly to improve their offense. Thankfully, there are a few options available for the right price.
Islanders Veteran Fits the Bill
One player that will be in trade talks and rumors all season long is New York Islanders center JG Pageau. The 32-year-old is in the final season of his current contract, and he makes an average annual salary of $5 million.
Last year, he recorded 14 goals and 28 assists for 42 points, marking the fourth-straight season he’s surpassed the 30-point mark. He’s not the perfect fit or an offensive superstar, but he fits the bill. TSN insider Darren Dreger recently talked about how the team's general manager, Patrik Allvin, has been on the lookout for a reliable center to add to their depth.
“I’ll also remind everybody that Allvin has been searching for a center, preferably a No. 2 or a two-way center, for several months now." he said. "It’s not like this need has just recently surfaced."
Pageau is one of the most reliable two-way centers in the NHL. He can lead a penalty killing unit and add to a power play while playing more than 15 minutes of ice time. He’d be a huge upgrade in Vancouver.
Old Trade Partners Link Up Again
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Canucks have been frequent trade partners over the past few years, stemming from the management team in Vancouver being so familiar with Pittsburgh from their time working with the organization.
Because of the familiarity, the two teams might go back to the well for another move centered around Penguins forward Tommy Novak or Philip Tomasino.
Now, neither player is a long-term solution for Vancouver at the 2C spot, but there is some merit to temporarily utilizing them. Novak is a versatile player who can bump to the wing when they have Chytil back. Until then, he has solid speed and skating technique and has an underrated shooting skill.
Tomasino is a playmaker in his own right, and while he’s failed to become the top-six forward the Nashville Predators envisioned when they drafted him, he could provide a temporary spark with the Canucks.
The good news for the Canucks is both of these players could be had for cheap. A mid-round draft pick or lower-level prospect can easily land one of these players, giving them a quick answer to fill the void.
