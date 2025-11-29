Five Storylines to Follow as Flyers Visit Devils
Just one week ago, the Philadelphia Flyers scored five-unanswered goals, including a franchise record three goals in 26 seconds, to defeat the New Jersey Devils 6-3.
The attention now turns up I-95 as the two squads meet in Newark on Saturday night. Here are five storylines to follow as the Flyers take on the Devils.
1. The Road Ends Here
Philadelphia's contest in Newark marks the final game of a season-long four-game road trip.
The trip started in Florida with the Flyers falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-0, but bouncing back with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers capped off by Tyson Foerster's tiebreaker with 46 seconds to play.
The orange and black then spent its Black Friday on Long Island. Trevor Zegras added on to his near-perfect shootout percentage as the Flyers escaped with a 4-3 shootout victory against the Islanders.
Since starting 0-3-0 on the road, Philadelphia is now 5-4-1 away from Xfinity Mobile Arena. It looks for win No. 6 before heading back home to kick off December with a six-game road trip.
2. The Comeback Kids Are Alright
Despite not trailing in the win over the Islanders, the Flyers have recorded the most come-from-behind victories in the league with 10.
Philadelphia has overcame a one-goal deficit six times while coming back from a two-goal hole four times to win. They have also secured at least a point in seven games after trailing when entering the third period.
3. Back to Back
Both the Flyers and Devils are playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Flyers defeated the Islanders 4-3 while the Devils blanked the Sabres 5-0 led by a 42-save shutout for Jake Allen.
Philadelphia has lost the second game of both its back-to-backs this season, including a 2-1 loss to Calgary on Nov. 2 following a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Nov. 1. It also fell 5-1 at Dallas on Nov. 15 after beating the Blues 6-3 on Nov. 14.
New Jersey won the second game of its first back-to-back, defeating Minnesota 4-1 on Oct. 22 after beating the Maple Leafs 5-2 on Oct. 21. It fell to Anaheim 4-1 on Nov. 2 after defeating the Kings 4-1 on Nov. 1.
4. Goalie Matchups
Tonight's contest will feature two top goalies once again as Dan Vladar goes against Jacob Markstrom.
Vladar is coming off a 27-save performance against the Panthers on Nov. 26 and has won three-straight games. On the year, the Czech netminder is 9-4-1 with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.
On the other side of the ice, Markstrom is fresh off a 23-save overtime win over the Blues on Nov. 26 and has won two straight. Overall, the 35-year-old is 7-3-1, posting a 3.56 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage.
5. Andrae's On Fire
Flyers defenseman Emil Andrae has quickly become one of the most contributing parts of this young Philadelphia squad.
The 23-year-old blueliner is riding a two-game point streak where he's recorded a goal and two assists. He notched a goal to cut the lead to one and added a helper on the game-tying goal by Matvei Michkov against the Panthers. That effort marked his second-career multi-point game and second of the season.
