NHL Attempting to Reunite Schenn Brothers
Could Brayden and Luke Schenn be reunited before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline? The rumors are swirling regarding the St. Louis Blues captain and Nashville Predators defender, and there's reason to believe they could play together before the end of the season.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the possibility of their reunion during Saturday's Headlines on Hockey Night in Canada. He didn't claim that a deal was imminent or even likely, but he did say that teams are discussing the possibility.
"But what I do think has happened is that teams have talked about uniting the Schenn brothers — Brayden from St. Louis and Luke from Nashville," he said. "Maybe acquiring them in separate trades to bring them together. We'll see if anyone can do it."
Bringing the Schenns together would be a lofty challenge. Brayden has been with the Blues since the 2017-2018 campaign, winning a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019. So far in 2025, he has 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points in 57 games. The 33-year-old center is still concretely a top-six center and could be a huge addition to a contending team.
The problem is that the Blues haven't made Schenn available for a trade. Schenn told St. Louis media this specifically, stating that the team hasn't approached him about a deal, and he's trying not to focus on that.
So there's been a lot of talk obviously about Brayden Schenn," he said. "And he told reporters in St. Louis this week — I think Lou Korac actually was the reporter — that he has not been approached with anything right now and he's trying his best not to think about (a trade)."
Meanwhile, Luke continues to impress as a stay-at-home defensive defenseman. With the Predators, he skates over 15 minutes per night and has five points in 55 games. At 35, he's not the fleetest of foot, but he can be a serviceable bottom-pairing defender who brings a sandpaper edge.
The intrigue of bringing the Schenns together remains high. While there are no guarantees the siblings will join forces this season, it's still very much a possibility.
