Three Storylines to Follow in Penguins, Predators Global Series
It was almost a decade ago that the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins met in the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals. The two teams were atop the NHL as they battled for the league's top prize. Fast forward to 2025, and the two franchises are trying to claw their way back into playoff contention.
The Penguins and Predators get the chance to battle for four points in the NHL's 2025 Global Series. They will play two games at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. It's a special set of games for both franchises, and there are three major storylines to monitor as these squads go at it in Sweden.
Hometown Heroes
For the Stockholm crowd, they are in for a treat as several hometown heroes will play in front of them. The Penguins' defense is led by multiple-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson. A native of Landsbro, Sweden, he grew up a two-and-a-half-hour train ride from Stockholm.
The Predators have an even closer hometown hero on their lineup in star forward Filiip Forsberg. Born in Ostervala, he was a one hour ride into the capital.
For both sides, it's a wonderful chance to engage with family and friends while promoting the greatest hockey league in the world. Expect both to have an exciting and productive pair of games in Stockholm.
Young Guns Contributing
Both teams have been getting plenty of contributions from young players to begin the season. The Predators have been thrilled with 20-year-old former first-round pick Matthew Wood. A standout in the NCAA before turning pro, he's recorded six goals and 10 points in 11 games since a late-October call-up. With the Preds desperately needing young scorers to assert themselves at the top of the lineup, Wood has been a welcome addition to the roster.
The Penguins have their own youngsters they are understandably excited about. Ville Koivunen is trying to carve out a full-time role in the NHL, while recent first-round pick Ben Kindel has recorded five goals and seven points in his first 15 NHL games. Facing off in the Global Series, it's a chance for any of the young guns to step up and leave a great impression on the Swedish crowd.
Special Teams Battle
A huge piece of the Penguins' early success is winning the special teams battle. The Pens currently boast the best power play in the NHL so far this season, converting on 35.7% of their chances with the man advantage.
The Predators will try to curb their special-teams advantage; however, their penalty-killing unit has been near the top of the league. They enter the Global Series ranked 7th in penalty killing, stopping 80.7% of power-play opportunities.
