Top Penguins Winger Undergoes Successful Surgery
The Pittsburgh Penguins are off to an impressive start, jumping out to a 6-2-1 start, the second-best record in the Metropolitan Division. The organization was predicted to take another step backward as their core trio began their 21st professional season as teammates, but the first few weeks of the season have looked like anything but a regression.
The first major test of the Penguins season is now here, and it will be interesting to see if they can withstand it and continue on this pace. Top winger Rickard Rakell, who was off to an equally hot start, sustained an injury to his left hand that required surgery. The organization announced the injury and subsequent medical procedure performed to correct it in a team release.
”Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell underwent successful surgery on his left hand,” the team stated in an official press release. “The surgery was performed by Dr. John Fowler in collaboration with head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas at UPMC Mercy Hospital. The expected recovery time is six to eight weeks.”
Top Trade Target Lost
Rakell has been a huge addition to the Penguins’ top six since they acquired him in 2022. He’s surpassed 25 goals twice, including a career-high 35 goals and 35 assists for 70 points last season.
After such an impressive campaign, it’s put Rakell on top of many trade target lists and thrusted him into the rumor mill. The rumors had quieted down a bit since the Pens appear to be in winning mode once again, but if their season returns to how many expect, Rakell will again be a player many contending teams call and inquire about.
Which makes his recovery from this hand surgery so important. An obviously sensitive and crucial body part to being a successful player in the NHL, the 32-year-old winger and the organization are both hoping he isn’t set back too far because of this.
The Penguins also know that they have a golden trade asset in Rakell, and they want to maximize the return for him. The team has several players that are drawing trade interest around the league, and more names will likely join the list before it’s all said and done, but Rakell is the best option. He’s still in his prime and his salary is beyond reasonable at $5 million.
Being cautious and patient with his recovery timeline and retuning him into the lineup in two months is the key to making sure he is playing at his old form and giving the Pens the best chance to acquire a key prospect or top draft pick in return.
Opportunity for Another Youngster
With Rakell on the shelf, the Penguins have an opportunity opened for top young winger in the AHL, Ville Koivunen. The 22-year-old Finnish winger made the NHL lineup out of camp, but was sent down to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after a pair of games.
With the AHL team, he’s been dominant. He has four goals and seven assists for 11 points in six games, making the decision to call him up and replace Rakell an easy one for the organization.
