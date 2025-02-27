Surprise Penguins Forward Could Generate Trade Interest
The NHL trade deadline is eight days away, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are in rebuilding mode. Several players could be on the move, but 4th-line center Blake Lizotte may be a sleeper for a contending team.
Lizotte, 27, is in the first of a two-year contract with the Penguins, counting $1.85 million against the salary cap. He was red hot to begin his tenure in Pittsburgh, scoring eight goals in his first 20 games.
Unfortunately, the Penguins bottom-six center has cooled off considerably in recent months, scoring just one goal in his last 21 games. Those offensive struggles may, in part, be due to his linemates.
Lizotte has shared the ice with Matt Nieto, who was placed on waivers yesterday, and Noel Acciari for 35% of his total ice time this season. Nieto and Acciari are far from being considered offensive play drivers, combining for 23 points in 168 games with the Penguins over the past two seasons.
While the Penguins value Lizotte and likely want him as part of their short-term plans, playoff contenders may view him as a depth upgrade at the deadline.
A team like the Columbus Blue Jackets, for example, are looking for their first playoff appearance since 2020 and could be in the market for a versatile bottom-six forward.
Out west, the Minnesota Wild may need another center following the unexpected practice injury to Joel Eriksson Ek. Lizotte, a Minnesota native, would help soften the blow at the center ice position.
It would make sense if the Penguins elected to keep Lizotte. He's played well this year, and you can't trade everyone away during a rebuild.
But with the team free-falling to the bottom of the standings and Lizotte being one of few players with actual value, it makes more sense for the Penguins to try and move him before next Friday's deadline.
