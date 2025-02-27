Tkachuk Brothers Emerging as Faces of NHL
The NHL has seen a whole new level of popularity thanks to the massive success of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Not only was it the NHL’s return to international play, but the tournament gave hockey a new level of popularity in the United States.
Over 16 million people watched the championship game between Team USA and Team Canada, with a few key Americans emerging as transcendent stars. Despite losing the championship game to the Canadians, brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk have emerged as new faces of the NHL.
It’s quite the year for Matthew coming off of a Stanley Cup championship with the Florida Panthers while Brady, captain of the Ottawa Senators, will be one of the main stars featured in season two of the Amazon docuseries “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL.”
While recovering from a lower-body injury suffered during the 4 Nations tournament, Matthew has had some extra free time on his hands. With the extra time and attention on hockey, Matthew made a guest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Matthew caught some heat on social media for being on the losing team at the 4 Nations and going on the popular late-night show, but that kind of appearance only adds to his status as a superstar in the league.
While talking with Fallon, Matthew spoke a lot about his family, including his brother and father, Kieth, who is also a former NHLer.
Not much later, Matthew and Brady were both guests on the New Heights Podcast, a show hosted by NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce. As guests on the Kelce brother’s podcast, the Tkachuks talked about the 4 Nations Face-Off and the roles they played in one of the most entertaining games of the tournament.
In the round-robin matchup between the United States and Canada, there were three fights in the opening nine seconds, with both Tkachuks dropping the gloves.
These appearances are likely just the tip of the iceberg for the Tkachuks. While Brady will be a key player in season two of “FACEOFF,” Matthew was heavily featured in the first season.
The 4 Nations Face-Off did wonders for hockey in the United States and the Tkachuks are slowly taking over as the biggest stars in the sport.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!