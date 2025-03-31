Rangers Sign Top Prospect for Playoff Push
The New York Rangers are in a tight race as the Stanley Cup Playoffs approach and as they look to secure a spot, they’re bringing in some young reinforcements. After his elimination from the Frozen Four NCAA hockey tournament, the Rangers have signed top prospect Gabe Perreault to a three-year entry-level contract.
The top Rangers prospect was a key piece of a top-seeded Boston College team that saw their tournament come to an end at the hands of reigning champions Denver.
The Rangers announced that Perreault will report directly to New York and could be a useful piece of the lineup for their final eight games of the 2024-25 season. Through 74 games, the Rangers have a 35-32-7 record for 77 standings points and are right behind the Montreal Canadiens for the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot.
Perreault picked up 16 goals and 32 assists for 48 points in 37 games played this season with Boston College. At just 19, Perreault played in just two NCAA seasons, picking up 108 points (35G-73A) in 73 games.
While representing the United States, Perreault won back-to-back gold medals at the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships.
The Rangers originally selected Perreault in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.
