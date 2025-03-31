Jets Goalie Named Third Star of Week
The Winnipeg Jets were the first Western Conference team to seal their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they’re taking their foot off the gas. It also certainly doesn’t mean superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck is going to start taking days off in the Jets’ crease.
Hellebuyck put up another outstanding week for the Jets going a perfect 3-0 while adding a shutout. The NHL recognized Hellebuyck for his work an named him the third star of the week.
The Jets started their week against the Washington Capitals, in what can be looked at as a battle between two President’s Trophy favorites. Hellebuyck allowed only two goals on 29 shots faced, helping lead the Jets to a 3-2 win in overtime.
Entering that matchup, the Jets needed just one standings point to secure their playoff spot. Even after clinching their playoff berth, Nikolaj Ehlers’ overtime goal added an exclamation point.
A few nights later, the Jets hosted the New Jersey Devils, and Hellebuyck played a perfect game. He stopped at 24 shots faced on his way to a league-leading, and new career-high seventh shutout on the year.
The Vancouver Canucks were next to visit Winnipeg looking to keep their playoff hopes alive, but Hellebuyck came up big again. On 24 shots on goal, Hellebuyck stopped all but one in a 3-1 Jets’ win.
Hellebuyck improved to 43-10-3 on the year with his perfect week and continued his run to what is likely a second consecutive Vezina Trophy. In 57 games played, he also has a .925 save percentage and 2.01 goals against average.
A Vezina might be locked in for Hellebuyck, but he and the Jets are looking for a much more important prize as they hunt for the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.
The NHL also recognized Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz as the second star of the week and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov was named the first star.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!