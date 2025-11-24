Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini Praises Russian Teammates After Big Win
It wasn’t long ago that the San Jose Sharks were viewed as a team stuck at the bottom of the NHL, rebuilding with no clear end in sight. But the start of this season has greatly shifted that narrative. The Sharks have quickly gone from one of the league’s weakest rosters to one of the most entertaining teams to watch. While they’re still far from being true contenders, their climb has been steep, and their direction finally feels real.
A huge part of that rise comes from their young dynamic duo: Will Smith, taken fourth overall in 2023, and Macklin Celebrini, the first overall pick in 2024, who is currently battling three other No. 1 overall picks for the NHL scoring title. These two haven’t just sparked the Sharks on the ice — they’ve injected excitement into the fanbase, becoming the centerpieces of the team’s new identity. Skill, speed, swagger, creativity — they’ve brought all of it to San Jose, and the results are starting to show.
Sharks Turn the Corner in a Surprising November Surge
After an ugly 0–6 start to the season, the Sharks looked headed for another long year. Instead, they flipped everyones expectations. So far in November, San Jose has an impressive 8–3–1 record, picking up statement wins over some of the NHL’s top teams, including the league-leading Colorado Avalanche, the Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild, Utah Mammoth, LA Kings and most recently the Boston Bruins.
Yes, several of those wins needed overtime, including a wild OT finish against Utah on Nov. 18 where Celebrini completed a hat trick with the overtime game-winner. Celebrini was one of three players to score a hat trick that night including his close friend, Connor Bedard. But style points don’t matter when a young team is learning how to win. The Sharks have been competitive, confident, and consistent — three words nobody expected to say this early in their rebuild.
Celebrini is a Fan of Askarov's Game
In their most recent 3–1 win over the Bruins, Celebrini scored a goal (video below) and an assist. After the game, he was asked several questions about his Russian teammates and didn’t hesitate to praise them.
When asked what makes goaltender Yaroslav Askarov so tough to beat, Celebrini smiled and didn’t hold back.
“I mean, I think you can see it — he’s just everywhere. You think you have him and you don’t. Yeah, I mean he’s super athletic, and I think it’s when you think you have him, you really don’t.”
Askarov has been exactly that for San Jose: unpredictable for shooters, reliable for teammates, and explosive in every direction. His athleticism buys the team time, covers mistakes, and frustrates opponents who think they’ve found a hole only for it to close instantly. So far in November, Askarov’s stats have been incredible, with a 7–1–0 record, a 1.47 GAA, and a 0.955 save percentage. For a young roster, having that kind of safety net can change everything.
Celebrini Reflects on Orlov’s Momentum-Shifting Hit
Later in the same postgame media scrum, Celebrini was asked about a second-period moment that electrified the Sharks bench — a massive hip check from Dmitry Orlov (video below). His answer was honest and almost amused.
“It was amazing. I played against him last year when he was on Carolina and he stood me up — not like that, thankfully. But he’s done that to me. It’s not easy to get around him and that definitely gave us life.”
Orlov has brought a veteran edge to a young team still learning how to push back physically and play in their own zone. His timing, toughness, and ability to change a shift with one play are exactly the traits rebuilding teams usually have to wait years to develop. Instead, the Sharks have it now.
And that’s the bigger story. San Jose isn’t finished rebuilding, but the foundation is sturdier than it’s been in years. With Smith and Celebrini leading the offense, with Askarov anchoring the crease, and with veterans like Orlov teaching the next generation how to win, the Sharks suddenly look like a team worth watching again.
And for the first time in a long time, Sharks fans can be excited because the future in San Jose feels bright.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!