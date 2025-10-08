Young Star Takes Rookie Lap in Rangers Opening Night Loss
Taking a rookie lap is already pretty special, but doing it at the World's Most Famous Arena while in a special jersey and on the same day as opening night is even better. This is the position rookie Noah Laba found himself in. The 22-year-old led the New York Rangers onto the ice and took his coveted rookie lap in the new centennial jersey at Madison Square Garden. Him doing so also marked the official start of the Rangers' 2025-26 season.
The Rangers fell 3-0 in their regular season opener by hosting new head coach Mike Sullivan's former team of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Pittsburgh starts their season with a win on the road after scoring two goals after Rangers goaltender left in the final minutes of play in attempt of an empty net advantage.
Laba was originally projected to start his first full pro season in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack. Instead, however, he eventually worked his way into the NHL mix. The fourth-round pick (No. 111 overall) changed this matter on his own by having a standout camp. He led the team with six preseason points across two goals and four assists).
Laba's full preseason stats included two goals, four assists and seven shots. He previously also tallied three goals and two assists with the Wolf Pack on 15 shots.
“We think he's had a great camp," Sullivan previously said of Laba. "The player that I watched in the rookie games in Lehigh Valley versus the player that I watched in Boston the other day, I think he's made leaps and bounds, even just from a confidence standpoint. I think he physically is capable of playing at this level. He's big and he's strong, he brings good size. He can really skate. He’s probably provided evidence to himself that he belongs, and I think you can see it in his confidence when he's on the ice. We think he's had a terrific camp.”
Entering into opening night against the Penguins, Laba was seen line action alongside Taylor Raddysh and Conor Sheary at practices.
He was also given the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, given annually to the top Rangers rookie in training camp as selected by the media.
Laba's rookie lap was the first chance Rangers fans got to see the new centennial jersey on the ice for the first time.
The centennial jersey is a tribute to the team's 1926 inaugural season, featuring a lighter shade of blue, deep red and rich cream accents. "Rangers" is written diagonally across the front, similar to the team's 1926-27 design.
Pittsburgh's Justin Brazeau scored all three goals for the Penguins. Laba finished the night with a total of 13:40 TOI across 18 shifts. He put up one hit and one blocked shot.
Dan Muse, who took Sullivan's spot as head coach over at Pittsburgh, secured his first career win as a NHL head coach.
