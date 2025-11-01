Kraken's Kaapo Kakko Could Make Season Debut Against Former Team
Former New York Ranger Kaapo Kakko is expected to make his season debut for the Seattle Kraken against his former team.
Kakko was traded to Seattle by the Rangers back in December 2024 for Will Borgen and a third-round draft pick. Since becoming a member of the Kraken roster, the Finland native has seen more success with the Seattle franchise — Kakko had 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 49 games last season following the trade.
The right winger, however, sustained a broken hand during a preseason game and has yet to play during the regular season.
Kaapo Kakko to Potentially See Debut
The Kraken received some good news, though, as Kakko took part in morning skate on Nov. 1 ahead of puck drop tonight.
The forward was previously selected No. 2 by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Draft — with New Jersey Devils superstar Jack Hughes being the only player picked before him.
While with the Rangers, Kakko was seeing third line duty compared to playing on the Kraken's first line in his first year with the franchise alongside linemates Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz. One of Kakko's attributes that make him so valuable for Seattle is his size. Standing at 6'1" and weighing 215 pounds brings strength and size up front for the Kraken — which was desperately needed prior to his trade.
Back in the summer, Kraken general manager Jason Botterill agreed to terms with Kakko on a three-year contract with an AAV just over $4.5 million through the 2027-28 season. The deal was made after the right winger set personal bests last year in assists (30) and power-play goals (four) while posting the second-most goals (14), power-play points (eight), game-winning goals (two, tied) and shots on goal (117) in his career.
"Getting a contract done with Kaapo was a top priority this summer," Botterill previously said to NHL.com. "We knew quickly he'd be a big part of our team moving forward. He's got size, skill and tremendous playmaking ability, and isn't afraid of going to the net. He fit in immediately with our group, and we're thrilled to have him under contract."
Kakko, only 24, has 161 points on his career so far, including 71 goals and 90 assists across 379 games played. He's sadi his confidence on the ice has grown since joining the Kraken franchise.
“The confidence is …” Kakko said. “That’s something you can have, or you can lose it and then it’s going to look pretty bad, you know? And I feel it’s getting more and more right now. I feel I’m making plays, getting chances in the [offensive] zone. I’m trying to find my game again, kind of like before I got to the NHL.”
This would mark Kakko's first time facing off against his former Rangers franchise.
