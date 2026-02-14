Team USA Overcomes Slow Start in Win Over Denmark

Team USA overcame Denmark striking first in their second game of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, eventually earning a 6-3 outcome with only one more game remaining before the playoff round.

Six different Americans scored over the Danes, with forward Jack Eichel putting up one goal and one assist. Brady Tkachuk continued his offensive production throughout the tournament, scoring his second goal of the 2026 Winter Olympics at the 29:26 mark of the second period. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman had a rough night in the net, allowing three scores on 21 shots on goal. The victory for the U.S. marked the first Olympic matchup between the Americans and Team Denmark.

This latest preliminary round action comes after the U.S. had a dominant 5-1 win over Latvia in their Olympic opener. The game against the Danish was played on Feb. 14 — Valentine's Day — with the Americans having a pre-existing 2-2 overall record on games played on the holiday.

Feb 12, 2026; Milan, Italy; Quinn Hughes of United States in action with Kristians Rubins of Latvia in men's ice hockey group C play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Defenseman Quinn Hughes saw a high TOI, playing 23:06, which was the highest of all skaters from both Team USA and Denmark.

Team USA Wins Second Game of 2026 Winter Olympics

Denmark changed goalies with just over eight minutes remaining in the final frame. Frederick Dichow replaced Mads Sogaard in the net, with the broadcast saying the move was made likely due to a minor injury.

Team USA includes two sets of brothers — Brady and Matthew Tkachuk and Quinn and Jack Hughes. The only other time a U.S. Olympic men's hockey team had two sets of brothers in history was on the 1960 gold-medal winning team (Bill and Roger Chiristian, Bill and Bob Clearly). The win over Denmark marks the second straight game of this Olympic tournament that the brothers have recorded points for the U.S.

Jack, who plays for the New Jersey Devils, was credited with the final goal of the night at the 54:27 mark.

The three goals scored for the Danish came from Nick Olesen, Phillip Bruggisser and Nicholas Jensen. In total, 14 U.S. players finished on the scoresheet over Team Denmark.

Team USA next turns their attention to facing off against the Germans in a quick turnaround game on Feb. 15 at the Milano Santagiulia Arena. Puck drop is slated for 3:10 p.m. EST to see who gets first place in Group C. The playoff round begins on Feb. 17.

Three goals scored in under eight minutes in the second period marked the turning points for the Americans following the two goals scored by the Danish in the opening frame.

The Team USA women's ice hockey team has advanced to the semifinals — to be played at 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 16. The U.S. women have posted four consecutive shutout performances.

