Maple Leafs Flip the Script in Comeback Over Penguins
Two nights after the Toronto Blue Jays failed to pull off a miracle World Series win, the Toronto Maple Leafs made sure history didn’t repeat itself. In a game filled with twists, turns and everything in between, the Maple Leafs pulled a rabbit out of their hat in a miraculous 4-3 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The win was Toronto’s second in a row and its sixth triumph on home ice. In an Eastern Conference that’s as congested as ever, any sort of separation is nice, and the Maple Leafs got a little bit of that with the two points they earned.
Not All Wins Are Easy
Toronto sure did everything it could to make this game hard on itself. The Penguins jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two periods behind strong play from the likes of Erik Karlsson, who scored the first goal of the night for Pittsburgh, and Ben Kindel. Kindel was the difference early, netting a pair of goals that gave Pittsburgh plenty of breathing room — or so they thought.
Kindel’s first tally came after he tipped in a Ryan Shea shot to double the Penguins’ lead. Then, midway through the second, he struck again on the power play when he slid over from the blue line to the right circle and ripped one home for his second of the night. It looked like much-needed insurance for Pittsburgh, but in the end, it still wouldn’t be enough.
With that goal, Kindel became just the fifth 18-year-old in Penguins history to have multiple goals in a game. One of the others on that list, Sidney Crosby, was on the ice with him when he completed the feat.
The Maple Leafs scored four goals in the third period, two of which were from William Nylander. After Auston Matthews snapped in the team’s first goal of the night to cut into the deficit with 17:29 to go in the game, Nylander backhanded his first of the evening past Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry at the 15:13 mark. The goal injected life not only into the team but into the Scotiabank Arena crowd as well. The attendees were on their feet, and that momentum helped carry the Maple Leafs to the finish line.
Nylander struck again just a couple of minutes later when his long-range snapshot eluded the flailing arms of Jarry. The tide had officially turned, and it was only a matter of time before the Penguins would officially be underwater.
That moment came with 6:17 to go in the contest. Bobby McMann located the puck in front of the crease after a rebound and smashed it into the back of the net to give Toronto the lead. Once down by three, the Maple Leafs now were in front.
From there, the defense stood tall, and the Maple Leafs won the game. Despite being down by three with 20 minutes to play, the Maple Leafs triumphed anyway.
Penguins’ Hot Start Extinguished for Now
After beginning the season on an absolute tear, the Penguins have cooled off a bit and have lost four of their last five games. That journey doesn’t get any easier, as they now must face off against the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils — two of the most competent teams in the Eastern Conference — in their next two games.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!