Flames Goalie Prospect Shines in AHL Debut

Recalled from the ECHL’s Rapid City Rush on Dec. 13, Calgary Flames prospect goaltender Arsenii Sergeev delivered a memorable American Hockey League debut, stopping 52 of 53 shots to earn a 2–1 win for the Calgary Wranglers over the San Diego Gulls at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Facing a game-high 53 shots, Sergeev was named the AHL’s First Star of the Night, capping a performance that showcased composure, endurance, and poise well beyond his professional experience.

“It was absolutely amazing,” Sergeev said. “It was a lot of shots, but it feels good.”

Thrown Into The Fire

Sergeev entered the crease at the start of the game and was tested immediately, turning aside 21 shots in the opening period as San Diego controlled possession early. The pressure never eased, with the Gulls continuing to generate offense throughout all three periods.

The lone goal against came late in the second period on a San Diego power play, when Sam Colangelo converted with around three minutes to play. Sergeev rebounded quickly, closing the door in the third period by stopping all 21 shots he faced to protect Calgary’s one-goal lead down the stretch.

By the final horn, Sergeev had posted a 52-save performance. It marked the most saves by a Wranglers goaltender this season while earning the first AHL win of his career.

A College Foundation

Before turning pro, Sergeev built his foundation in college hockey, beginning his NCAA career at UConn, where he spent two seasons developing his game at the Division I level. He later transferred to Penn State, a move that proved pivotal in both his development and the program’s history.

At Penn State, Sergeev helped lead the Nittany Lions to the Frozen Four for the first time in program history, gaining experience in high-pressure, high-stakes environments that mirrored the demands of his AHL debut.

March 8, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Penn State forward Charlie Cerrato (15) celebrates a penalty goal in the third period with Penn State goalie Arsenii Sergeev (35) at Yost Ice Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

“I’ve played in games like that at Penn State,” Sergeev said. “But this one was even more fun, especially around Christmas.”

That collegiate background was evident Saturday, particularly during extended defensive-zone shifts and late-game pressure, where Sergeev remained calm and technically sound.

“I just try to simplify my game and do what we work on every day,” he said. “The guys gave me a really good game.”

A Milestone Moment

Sergeev’s recall from Rapid City and immediate insertion into a heavy-minute role underscored the organization’s confidence in his readiness. Facing 53 shots in his first AHL appearance, he responded with one of the most impressive goaltending performances by a Wranglers netminder this season.

For Sergeev, the afternoon marked a milestone. His AHL debut, first career win, and First Star honors all rolled into one. For the Wranglers, it offered a glimpse of a goaltender capable of handling pressure at the next level.

