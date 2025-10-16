Mammoth Reveal New Mascot at Home Opener
The Utah Mammoth have officially unveiled their mascot for the 2025–26 season: a towering, blue mammoth named Tusky. The reveal took place during the team’s home opener, where Tusky made a dramatic entrance by emerging from a giant block of ice on the rink floor — instantly making his presence felt in front of enthusiastic fans.
Standing at an imposing 6-foot-5 with a playful personality, Tusky embodies the franchise’s “Tusks Up” rallying cry while nodding to Utah’s prehistoric roots — mammoths once roamed the region in the Ice Age. Owners Ryan and Ashley Smith described the mascot as a lighthearted yet fierce ambassador, meant to connect with fans of all ages and bring an extra spark to in-game energy.
“We named the Utah Mammoth mascot Tusky to lean into our team’s ‘Tusks Up’ rallying cry,” Utah owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said in a statement. “Tusky is going to be a big part of our community, creating memorable experiences in and out of the arena. Fans can expect to see Tusky everywhere -- from Mammoth games and team events to community gatherings, schools and hospitals.”
The mammoth mascot aligns seamlessly with the team’s identity. Last May, after a yearlong branding process involving fan voting, the franchise shifted from its initial placeholder name (Utah Hockey Club) to Utah Mammoth. The “Mountain Mammoth” logo features snow-capped peaks, the silhouette of Utah, and tusks that curve into a “U” — all designed to reflect the state’s landscape and mammoth legacy.
Tusky’s unveiling not only serves as a mascot debut, but also as a strategic move to deepen fan engagement. The character offers ample opportunities for marketing, community outreach, social media content, and in-game promotions — all part of the team’s plan to build identity and traditions in its formative seasons.
Since the NHL granted Utah an expansion franchise in 2024, the club has been intentional about involving the local community in its brand journey. Over 850,000 votes were cast during the naming and identity process, making the Mammoth name a kind of grassroots emblem for fans.
Tusky’s character will mix in creative antics — pranks, photo ops, ice interactions — but always with a fan-friendly ethos. With a presence this bold, he’s poised to become a fixture at Delta Center and beyond, pulling double duty as both team mascot and brand ambassador. As Utah Mammoth grow as an NHL franchise, Tusky’s roar will likely echo loudest.
Tusky is said to be mischevious and a prankster. Fans can follow him @TuskyNHL on Instagram, X, and TikTok for exclusive content and behind-the-scenes adventures.
“We are excited for fans to get to know Tusky this season,” the Smiths said.
