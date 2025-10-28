Canucks Emerge as Top Contender for Bruins Center
The Vancouver Canucks are keen on bolstering their center depth as the 2025-2026 season rages on. Injuries and a lack of production at the position are increasing the organization’s desperation, and it appears they have their targets locked on a particular target.
The Canucks have emerged as the top suitor for Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha. The veteran was the subject of trade speculation over the summer with the Bruins trying to retool the roster on the fly, but nothing materialized before the regular season schedule. According to new updates from NHL insider Elliott Friedman and James Murphy of RG, the Canucks continue trying to land the 28-year-old Czech center.
Desperation Growing in Vancouver
The Canucks have been on the search for more talent at the center position since they traded away top centerman JT Miller last season. Behind number one pivot Elias Pettersson, they’ve received virtually no production. Recently acquired Lukas Reichel is the latest option to get a go at the second line center position, but the youngster more than likely will shift to the wing, a position he’s far better at.
That leaves the Canucks in a desperate position. The Bruins have reportedly received frequent calls on Zacha, arguably their top trade piece this year. According to one league source that spoke with RG, you could count the Canucks as one of those teams checking in.
”(The Bruins) are getting calls daily on those guys and more so on Zacha,” the source said. “I know the Canucks really want him badly.”
Sweeten the Bruins’ Deal?
The Bruins are in the driver’s seat when it comes to any potential Zacha deal, which only further enflames the desperation in Vancouver. The outlook in Boston is once again grim, with the Bruins 4-6 to begin the season and looking rather unimpressive along the way.
That doesn’t mean the organization is ready to pack it in and liquidate every asset. The Bruins have to hold out hope that the early season struggles turn into success before this year slips away. It hasn’t completely left their grasp yet, which is why no move has been finalized.
But the Canucks can bypass this waiting period if they can sweeten the deal for the Bruins. Specifically if they tap into some of the defensive prospects in their system, which would certainly entice Boston.
Murphy suggested in his recent report for RG that 23-year-old defender Victor Mancini is a name to monitor as things progress. The right-handed puck-mover has shown some glimpses of being an exciting NHL defender with the Canucks and the New York Rangers, but he has yet to permanently establish himself in the league.
Two other names to monitor as the Canucks’ desperation grows is Kirill Kudryavtsev and Sawyer Mynio. The blue liners are easily the second and third best defensive prospects in the organization, behind only Tom Willander, who would be a complete shock to see included in any trades.
Mynio and Kudryavtsev, however, are a pair of prospects I could easily see the Canucks parting with to acquire Zacha. The Bruins will push for Willander as a starting point, as they should, but one of these puck movers, along with Mancini, are much more likely to be included in any potential trade.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!