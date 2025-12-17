Canucks Defenseman Predicted to Reach Elite Heights

The Vancouver Canucks got an immediate glimpse of what they received in the Quinn Hughes blockbuster trade when their new defenseman scored a goal and added an assist in his first period wearing a Canucks uniform. But according to Elliotte Friedman, the on-ice production is only part of what makes this player special.

Speaking on the Donnie and Dhali podcast, Friedman was asked what the Canucks are getting in Zeev Buium. His answer painted a picture of a player whose energy and determination might be even more valuable than his skill set.

Energy That Changes a Room

Friedman led with what he believes is Buium's most important quality, and it has nothing to do with skating or shooting.

"The number one thing that people told me was just don't worry about his play for a second. It's his energy. Someone compared him to the Tasmanian Devil to me. He's constantly energetic, he's committed, he's determined, he's competitive, and he wants to be a great player."

Dec 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Zeev Buium (24) skates against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

That kind of relentless energy can change the dynamic of an entire team, especially one that just lost its captain and is searching for a new identity. Buium brings a motor that doesn't stop, and Friedman believes that will help inject life into the Canucks.

Why Minnesota Moved Him

Friedman explained that Buium's departure from Minnesota wasn't about a lack of talent. The Wild simply couldn't afford to let a young player make mistakes while they're in win-now mode.

"In Minnesota, he was kind of blocked a little bit because they had so many great defensemen, and also they're in it to win it right now," Friedman said. "He's got things to learn, and that's not an insult. He's just a young guy who's got to learn about playing in the NHL," he said

The situation is completely different in Vancouver. The Canucks are rebuilding and can afford to let Buium develop through mistakes. Friedman acknowledged that fans will see plays that make them cringe, but they'll also see plays that make them jump out of their seats.

Friedman continued, "He'll make plays that you'll be looking at and saying, 'Uh oh.' And he'll be making a lot of plays where you'll be looking at it and saying, "Wow."

The Best Available Player

Friedman made his strongest statement when discussing whether the Canucks could have done better in the Hughes trade. "I really do believe that of all the players who were available to you, I don't think there was one better. I don't."

He went even further by projecting where Buium will be in the near future. "I think that in a couple of years we'll be looking at him as one of the best defensemen in the NHL."

That's a bold prediction from someone as connected as Friedman. If he's right, the Canucks got exactly the kind of foundational piece they need to build around for the next decade.

