Golden Knights Winger Off to Hot Start
Vegas Golden Knights winger Pavel Dorofeyev compiled a career-high season in 2024-2025, scoring 35 goals over his first full NHL season. The 24-year-old winger has become a crucial piece of the Vegas forwards unit, and he’s picking up right where he left off last year as the new campaign gets underway.
Through the first three games, Dorofeyev is leading the way for the Golden Knights. He’s netted five goals in the first three contests, including a three-goal performance to open the year against the Los Angeles Kings. His impressive first week culminated in being named the NHL’s First Star of the Week.
Power Play Cheat Code
Dorofeyev’s dominance is coming in one specific situation so far: the power play. The Golden Knights are 1-0-2 over their first three games, but the power play is firing on all cylinders. They’ve converted 30.8% of their chances with the man advantage, and Dorofeyev’s stick has been the guiding reason.
Four of the five goals he’s scored this year have come on the power play. He opened the year with two tallies on the man advantage, and he’s recorded one power play goal a piece in the previous two games.
In doing so, he’s making an office near the right face-off dot. According to NHL EDGE shot location tracker, four of his five goals have come from the right side of the offensive zone and three of them have come from within 45 feet of the net on the right side.
When he’s in the right position on the ice, Dorofeyev is almost automatic from the right hash, and the Knights are focusing their power play structure around it. His lightning release and powerful shot, which has recorded a top speed of 87.42 miles per hour (ranking in the 95th percentile among NHL skaters this year), is increasingly difficult for opposing goaltenders to track.
Secondary Support
It’s led to a red-hot start for Dorofeyev as the Golden Knights try to follow suit. The organization entered the year with massive expectations after acquiring Mitch Marner and extending number one center Jack Eichel, but meeting those expectations is another beast.
That’s why his start has been so impressive and the conituation of that is so important. As Vegas relies on their top weapons in Eichel and Marner, they still need secondary scoring to help support the efforts. Dorofeyev is the ideal addition to their top six as they try to regain the Western Conference.
