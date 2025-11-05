Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Chasing History Through Slump
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has been sitting on 899 career goals for the past four games. With just two goals in the first 12 games, Ovi has been impatiently attempting to become the first player in NHL history to record 900 career goals. He’s just one away, but that one goal feels more elusive than any previous one the league’s greatest goal scorer has ever recorded.
The Capitals captain gets his next shot in a contest against the St. Louis Blues. Scoreless in his last four contests, Ovi is hoping to get the monkey off his back and net number 900. Not only will it be a history-making goal, it will also help get the struggling Capitals offense going.
Reviving the Power Play
Ovechkin’s calling card is the power play. Armed with a booming shot, he’s set up his office on the left side of the zone over his career. It's led to 326 power play goals over his illustrious career, but he's still searching for his first power play tally of the 2025-2026 season.
It’s not a surprise, then, to find out their power play is struggling. They currently rank 27th in the NHL, converting on just 15% of their man advantage opportunities. The Capitals head coach, Spencer Carbery, recently talked about how they can try to generate more scoring chances on the power play.
“We’ve got to do a better job as a staff, and we need the power play players that are out there to do a better job of making sure that those minutes we are on the power play are productive, and we’re generating something,” he said. “Again, it’s not about scoring, but we have to be able to generate something in those opportunities, and not just constantly go back behind our net, which you are witnessing far too often with our power plays.”
Igniting a Stagnant Offense
The Capitals have struggled offensively this season, and they are looking to their captain to ignite a spark. Their average of 2.58 goals per game ranks 28th in the NHL through the first month. Behind them are the Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers and Calgary Flames.
Compare that to last season, when the Caps won 51 games and the Metropolitan Division title, and their performance this season is a terrifying regression. Last year, the Capitals were the second-best team offense in the NHL. They averaged 3.49 goals per game, second only to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Scoring nearly one goal less per game right now, the Capitals need some goal-scoring magic from Alex Ovechkin. The team needs a jumpstart, and the greatest goal scorer of all-time is looking to reach another historic milestone. It’s the perfect storm brewing for the both Ovi and the Capitals to get back on track offensively.
